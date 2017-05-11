Put Your Ordeal Behind You – Aisha Tells 82 Freed Chibik Girls

BEVERLY HILLS, May 10, (THEWILL) – Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has encouraged the freed 82 Chibok to put their ordeal in the hands of boko haram terrorists behind them and refocus on a brighter future ahead of them.

Speaking during a visit to the girls in Abuja, Mrs. Buhari urged them to be strong and to forget their ordeal so that they can continue their education as she charged the girls to take their studies seriously.

She further advised the girls that apart from their education they should also learn a trade in order to empower themselves.

She said that the prayers of offered by the nation on their behalf had kept them going, revealing that frantic efforts were made through negotiations under the direction of the President to secure their release also believing that the remaining girls still in captivity would soon be released.

She also hailed the security agencies, international community and other individuals for roles they played.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed told the girls that they would soon be reunited with their parents, adding that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari would not relent until all the girls had been released.

Aisha was accompanied on the journey by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wives of the governors of Zamfara state, Mrs. Asmau Yari; Kogi state, Mrs. Rashidat Bello; Bauchi state, Mrs. Hadiza Abubakar; Nasarawa state, Mrs. Mairo Al Makura, and Sokoto state, Mrs. Mairo Tambuwal.