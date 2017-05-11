Philanthropist Donates To Educational Development In Delta,  Says Project Dare To My Heart

The Executive Chairman of the State

Universal Basic Education Board, Hon.

Sunny Ogwu has made a passionate

appeal to Cooperate Bodies and public

spirited individuals to lend their support

to the Government by investing

in the educational sector.

The Chairman said such support from the

private sector would help in

safeguarding the future of the nation.

According to the SUBEB boss,

education remains the bedrock of a

developed society.

The SUBEB Chairman who was

represented by the First Member of the

Board,

Hon. Mrs. Gbubemi Ikolo made the

appeal at Agoloma in Patani Local

Government during the formal handover

of the site for the proposed

construction of a staff quarter for Ogidi

Primary School undertaken by

Perez Omoun Endowment Fund to ease

the accommodation challenge of staff of

the school.

While commending the Chairman of the

Perez Endowment Fund, Barr.

Perekebina Omoun (JP) for his

philanthropic gesture and for giving back

to

society, the Chairman of the Basic

Education Board stressed the need for

the private sector to collaborate with the

State Government in providing

the necessary infrastructure in a critical

sector of the society.

He maintained that no nation could attain

any meaning progress and experience

growth and development without a solid

education system and called on all

sons and daughters, men of good will,

the entire Ijaw nation and

cooperate organizations to emulate the

humanitarian and philanthropic

gesture of Barr. Perekebina Omoun.

Earlier, in a welcome address presented

by the Chairman of Agoloma-Owei

Federated Community, Asigwari Godfrey

poured encomium on one of their own

for deploying his hard earned resources in

a recessed economy to pursue a

project that is beneficial to the

educational sector.

The Chairman of the Agoloma Federated

Community expressed optimism that the

project when completed will ameliorate

the accommodation challenge of

staffers.

He called on the State Government to

provide more infrastructure for the

school and renovate the existing

classroom blocks as well as address the

the issue of man-power by posting more

academic staff to the area.

In an interview shortly after the site was

officially handed over to the

Chairman of Perez Endowment Fund,

Barr. Perekebina Omoun to commence

construction work, the elated Chairman

of the Endowment Fund said he would

not relent in his humanitarian

endeavours, saying that the project

which

would be funded by him was very dear to

his heart.

The event was attended by Officials from

the Board, Representative of the

traditional ruler of the area, party

faithful of the ruling party in the

state, community Leaders and a cross

section of women and youths who came

out in their large numbers to witnessed the

historic occasion.

