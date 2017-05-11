Philanthropist Donates To Educational Development In Delta, Says Project Dare To My Heart...As SUBEB Chairman calls for collaborative efforts in building a virile education system
The Executive Chairman of the State
Universal Basic Education Board, Hon.
Sunny Ogwu has made a passionate
appeal to Cooperate Bodies and public
spirited individuals to lend their support
to the Government by investing
in the educational sector.
The Chairman said such support from the
private sector would help in
safeguarding the future of the nation.
According to the SUBEB boss,
education remains the bedrock of a
developed society.
The SUBEB Chairman who was
represented by the First Member of the
Board,
Hon. Mrs. Gbubemi Ikolo made the
appeal at Agoloma in Patani Local
Government during the formal handover
of the site for the proposed
construction of a staff quarter for Ogidi
Primary School undertaken by
Perez Omoun Endowment Fund to ease
the accommodation challenge of staff of
the school.
While commending the Chairman of the
Perez Endowment Fund, Barr.
Perekebina Omoun (JP) for his
philanthropic gesture and for giving back
to
society, the Chairman of the Basic
Education Board stressed the need for
the private sector to collaborate with the
State Government in providing
the necessary infrastructure in a critical
sector of the society.
He maintained that no nation could attain
any meaning progress and experience
growth and development without a solid
education system and called on all
sons and daughters, men of good will,
the entire Ijaw nation and
cooperate organizations to emulate the
humanitarian and philanthropic
gesture of Barr. Perekebina Omoun.
Earlier, in a welcome address presented
by the Chairman of Agoloma-Owei
Federated Community, Asigwari Godfrey
poured encomium on one of their own
for deploying his hard earned resources in
a recessed economy to pursue a
project that is beneficial to the
educational sector.
The Chairman of the Agoloma Federated
Community expressed optimism that the
project when completed will ameliorate
the accommodation challenge of
staffers.
He called on the State Government to
provide more infrastructure for the
school and renovate the existing
classroom blocks as well as address the
the issue of man-power by posting more
academic staff to the area.
In an interview shortly after the site was
officially handed over to the
Chairman of Perez Endowment Fund,
Barr. Perekebina Omoun to commence
construction work, the elated Chairman
of the Endowment Fund said he would
not relent in his humanitarian
endeavours, saying that the project
which
would be funded by him was very dear to
his heart.
The event was attended by Officials from
the Board, Representative of the
traditional ruler of the area, party
faithful of the ruling party in the
state, community Leaders and a cross
section of women and youths who came
out in their large numbers to witnessed the
historic occasion.
