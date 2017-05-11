If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Corruption Scandals | 11 May 2017 08:06 CET

Kano Assembly files 8-count corruption charges against Emir of kano Muhammad Sanusi II.

By Abubakar Haruna Muhammad -The Nigerian Voice, Kano

The Kano State House of Assmebly has tabled 8 count charges on Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, including breach of Oaths of Office and Allegiance, as well as Abuse of Privileges, misappropriation of funds by an overwhelming majority.

A high powered Special Investigative Committee has been constituted and mandated to report back to the House in 2 weeks on the issue.

DETAILESS SHORTLY………………


A tree can not make a forest. And go as far as u can, when you get there you will see farther
By: Orowole kehinde josh

