Kano Assembly files 8-count corruption charges against Emir of kano Muhammad Sanusi II.

The Kano State House of Assmebly has tabled 8 count charges on Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, including breach of Oaths of Office and Allegiance, as well as Abuse of Privileges, misappropriation of funds by an overwhelming majority.

A high powered Special Investigative Committee has been constituted and mandated to report back to the House in 2 weeks on the issue.

DETAILESS SHORTLY………………