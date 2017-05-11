Ukah Give Reasons For Okowa's Town Hall Meetings

Delta State Commissioner for

Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has

illuminated the choice of town hall option

as preferred choice of communication

module for the Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led administration to

reach the citizenry as it marks its second

anniversary in office.

He said the module

would simultaneously enable the

government reach the grassroot with

accurate account of its stellar

performance over the past two years and

have a proximate accurate feel of the

citizenry at close geographic quarters.Mr.

Ukah said that the information and ideas

to be ferreted from the close feel of the

citizenry at the town hall meetings, would

provide the critical benchmark for drawing

up the policies and development

programmes that would signpost the

development activities of the

government, going forward.

The

Commissioner for Information made the

explanation in brief media chat with

journalists in Asaba.

Inter alia, he said

that, after two years of impressive

performance on the benchmark of cost-

efficient service delivery,

Governor Okowa, felt

that the time had come to interact and

interface with the people, from across all

divides at close quarters.

That, he added,

was the reason for the adoption of the

town hall meeting module of

communication.

According to him, after

the two years of impressive outing, the

government needed to pass across the

accurate message of its performance to

the grassroot people, including traditional

rulers, students, traders, market women,

road transport workers, farmers, business

men, community development unions

and their leaders and politicians, including

those in other political parties.

Mr. Ukah

added that the choice of the town hall

meeting showed the confidence of the

administration, based on its performance

in the last two years, stressing that the

ideas, information and suggestions made

to the government at the meetings would

guide it in the choice of projects and

services to concentrate on as it moves to consolidate its gains in

the remaining

two years of its current term.He urged

stakeholders to punctually attend the

meetings, as it would enable them to

have direct, unhindered access, at close

quarters to top government officials and

to ask questions on the various issues

that concern them and have prompt and

honest answers to them on the spot.