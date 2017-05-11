Ukah Give Reasons For Okowa's Town Hall Meetings
Delta State Commissioner for
Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has
illuminated the choice of town hall option
as preferred choice of communication
module for the Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led administration to
reach the citizenry as it marks its second
anniversary in office.
He said the module
would simultaneously enable the
government reach the grassroot with
accurate account of its stellar
performance over the past two years and
have a proximate accurate feel of the
citizenry at close geographic quarters.Mr.
Ukah said that the information and ideas
to be ferreted from the close feel of the
citizenry at the town hall meetings, would
provide the critical benchmark for drawing
up the policies and development
programmes that would signpost the
development activities of the
government, going forward.
The
Commissioner for Information made the
explanation in brief media chat with
journalists in Asaba.
Inter alia, he said
that, after two years of impressive
performance on the benchmark of cost-
efficient service delivery,
Governor Okowa, felt
that the time had come to interact and
interface with the people, from across all
divides at close quarters.
That, he added,
was the reason for the adoption of the
town hall meeting module of
communication.
According to him, after
the two years of impressive outing, the
government needed to pass across the
accurate message of its performance to
the grassroot people, including traditional
rulers, students, traders, market women,
road transport workers, farmers, business
men, community development unions
and their leaders and politicians, including
those in other political parties.
Mr. Ukah
added that the choice of the town hall
meeting showed the confidence of the
administration, based on its performance
in the last two years, stressing that the
ideas, information and suggestions made
to the government at the meetings would
guide it in the choice of projects and
services to concentrate on as it moves to consolidate its gains in
the remaining
two years of its current term.He urged
stakeholders to punctually attend the
meetings, as it would enable them to
have direct, unhindered access, at close
quarters to top government officials and
to ask questions on the various issues
that concern them and have prompt and
honest answers to them on the spot.