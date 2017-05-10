Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Donald Duke, others to speak at The Nigeria Young and Emerging Leaders Symposium

The Future Project partners the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Y!/YNaija.com to host the third edition of The Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders on May 30, 2017 in Lagos.

The Symposium will bring together leaders in politics, business, advocacy, media, and more - to engage and discuss the theme ‘Open governance: Improving transparency and accountability in government’.

“YNaija, through YMonitor ( http://monitor.ynaija.com ) – its accountability and governance portal – continues to perform its strategic role as media watchdog through which citizens keep tab on projects and activities of government with a view to building democratic institutions and strengthening the levers of governance at all levels,” said Isime Esene, managing editor of Y!/YNaija.com. “The Symposium will provide young leaders a platform to crystallize ideas and proffer solutions to issues of leadership facing the country.”

Bukonla Adebakin, the chief operating officer of The Future Project, urged participants to drive robust engagement and further the course of young people across Nigeria.

“We are excited by the sheer quality of discussants lined-up to speak at the event,” Adebakin said. “There is no better time than now to take on the theme of the Symposium which focuses on the crucial leadership and development imperative of open governance. It is only through adopting globally accepted democratic values such as this that we can truly succeed in building active and empowered citizens,” she added.

Speakers at the Symposium include Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra; Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River; Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation; and Hon. Adbulmumin Jibrin, member of the House of Representative.

Others are Deji Adeyanju, former PDP social media director; Demola Olarenwaju, senior project manager, Courier Plus; Japheth Omojuwa, founder and chief strategist, Alpha Reach; Seun Onigbinde, co-founder, BudgIT; Yemi Adamolekun, executive director, EiE Nigeria; Seun Okinbaloye, political correspondent, Channels TV; and Dayo Israel, a youth advocate.

Speakers who have headlined the Symposium include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance; Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education; and Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, former minister of youth and development.