Ex-fct Minister, Bala Mohammed To Spend Two Nights In Kuje Prison

BEVERLY HILLS, May 10, (THEWILL) – A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Bala Mohammed, standing trial for fraud-related charges, was on Wednesday remanded in the Kuje Maximum Prison till Friday.

This followed the presiding judge, Abubakar Talba’s adjournment of ruling on a bail application filed by Mohammed to May 12.

Talba remanded the former minister in prison pending ruling on the bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned the ex-minister on six counts of alleged abuse of office while serving as the FCT minister.

He was brought before the court for his alleged involvement in the collection of gratification to the tune of N550 million, while in office as minister.

He is also accused of failing to declare properties belonging to him.

Mohammed however pleaded not guilty to the charges.