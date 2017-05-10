Osinbajo Reacts To Controversy Generated By Buhari’s Letter

BEVERLY HILLS, May 09, (THEWILL) – The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the raging controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of words in a letter to the National Assembly, wherein he said his deputy will “coordinate” government activities.

Osinbajo reacted by disclosing on Twitter that the President, who had on Sunday departed the country for the UK to continue his medicals, did hand over power to him.

A citizen tweeting through the handle, @benamaigwo, had asked: “Mr. Vice President, why did Mr. President refuse to hand over the affairs of the country to you?”

Responding via @ProfOsinbajo, the Vice-President said: “He did Sir. He transmitted a letter to the Senate in compliance with S.145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Writing to the National Assembly on his latest medical vacation, Buhari stated that Osinbajo would “coordinate the activities of the government” in his absence.

This is different from a letter he sent to the National Assembly when he embarked on a similar trip to the UK in January. Then, he wrote that the Vice-President would “perform the duties of my office” in his absence.