Chibok Leaders Say They Don’t Want To Hear Some Girls Refused To Be Rescued

The Chibok Community in Abuja have faulted a negotiator, Zannah Mustapha, for saying that some abducted schoolgirls refused to be among the 82 girls freed at the weekend, noting that the government could use it as an excuse to give up on the rescue of the other girls.

Chairman of the community, Hosea Tsambido told newsmen on Tuesday that the attitude of the Federal Government was not only suspicious but was at variance with how the earlier rescue of 21 schoolgirls last October was handled.

Aside the negotiator’s claim, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu told Channels TV that Boko Haram had agreed to the release of 83 of the young women but “one said, 'No, I have a husband. I'm happy where I am'; and then, 82 came back”.

Speaking with reporters, Tsambido said, “The most disheartening and annoying thing is the statement credited to one of the negotiators who said some of the girls refused to come out. We don't want to hear that, even if the girls don't want to come out, it is not for him to advertise.

“The girls must come out, whether they like it or not; they should force them out, just as they were forced in, they should be forced out. As their mind was changed by Boko Haram, when they return to us, we will change their mind back.”

Tsambido disclosed that some politicians from Borno State were allowed to see the girls, who are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, lamenting that Chibok leaders resident in Abuja, were denied access to the girls.

His words, “We have still not been contacted; parents have still not been contacted. All I was told is that some people from Chibok, two district heads and the former and present chairmen of the local government area, came to Abuja and were allowed access to the girls. Some community leaders from Abuja, who went with them, were barred from entering.''

The Kibaku Area Development Association leader further stated that he had matched the names of the freed girls with the list he has which makes him believe they are among the Chibok girls.

“I started comparing the list with the one that I have and I have seen a good number of the names that matched the list I have, so I believe that they are the Chibok girls,” he said.