Police Debunks Rumoured Deaths In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has debunked the rumour of the death of some persons at Oke-Onitea area of the state.

Recently, a picture was circulated through the social media, showing 11 persons who had died at Oke-Onitea area of the State upon receiving a call from a particular number.

In a press statement issued by the force and signed by its public relations officer, SP Folasade Odoro, the police described the news as fake and warned against the misuse of social media.

According to the statement, "It has come to the knowledge of the command, the circulation of a fabricated message indicating 11 persons had died at Oke- Onitea in Olorunda Local Government of Osun State consequent upon telephone calls received through number +264866699666.

"The command wishes to inform all members of the public that no such incident occurred in any part of the State. Members of the public are hereby enjoined to be wary of agents of confusion whose stock in trade is the misuse of social media to cause unnecessary apprehension."

The police also said necessary machinery has been set to identify and apprehend the author of the false alarm and also urged the general public to verify the authenticity of any message received through the social media.