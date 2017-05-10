Kano Approves N350m For Immunization

Kano state government has approved N350m for the 2017 immunization exercise in the state, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Nasir Muhammad has said.

Muhammad, who stated this at an event to mark the 2017 African vaccination week, organized by Accountability Mechanism for Maternal Newborn and Child Health in Kano said government was taking the issue of Immunization serious.

Because of the population of Kano, government is taking the issue of Immunization serious, Immunization is the most cost effective way of eradicating diseases, he said.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabir Ibrahim Getso said, government had spent over N4bn on the purchase of modern equipment for the health facilities across the state.

Earlier the Co-Chair of the organization Hajiya Hafsa Kolo explained the importance of vaccine in saving the lives of the children, calling on government to increase its budget for the immunization programme.