The graceful galaxies graced

The golden voice of my friend

Like the storms' sound trucks

Touring the turbulent skyways

With the tent making high sea

Harmony harvested flowerbed

To breach hard heart-breakers

With the peace gavels granted

Upon the bower on the towers

With literary bridal scholarship

Birds in bees grace the flowers

To hum hymns in scholarships

Like the galloping blaze of fires

Roaring upon the deadly tower

Rigged in the confusing bowers

Stark politicians seek for power

As I write rhymes for employers

With the bakery climbing higher

Pure greenery desert employees

Like the coupled swine and mire