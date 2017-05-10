Literary Bridal Scholarship
The graceful galaxies graced
The golden voice of my friend
Like the storms' sound trucks
Touring the turbulent skyways
With the tent making high sea
Harmony harvested flowerbed
To breach hard heart-breakers
With the peace gavels granted
Upon the bower on the towers
With literary bridal scholarship
Birds in bees grace the flowers
To hum hymns in scholarships
Like the galloping blaze of fires
Roaring upon the deadly tower
Rigged in the confusing bowers
Stark politicians seek for power
As I write rhymes for employers
With the bakery climbing higher
Pure greenery desert employees
Like the coupled swine and mire