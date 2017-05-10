APC Raises Alarm Over Plots To Plunge Nigeria In To Crisis

The clandestine move by desperate politicians within and outside our party to plunge the nation in to political unrest using President Buhari's health challenge as a decoy has come to our knowledge.

First, we believe that President Buhari breached no law by not disclosing his health status to Nigerians; instead, he reserved the exclusive right to act according to the dictate of his conscience.

Second, the narative that President Buhari named Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Coordinator of the nation's affairs as against the Acting President appellation is an unnecessary academic exercise because President Buhari in his letter to the National Assembly complied with the letter and spirit of section 145 of the constitution as amended.

The section reads: ''Whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such fuctions shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.''

Hence, we believe that President Buhari did not transmit a letter that was contrary to the provisions of this section which stated that the Vice President in this scenario is the Acting President.

We are also aware of the move some Senators to compel members of the Federal Executive Council to invoke the provisions of section 144 of the constitution to declare Mr. Buhari incapacitated.

Again, we believe that Mr. President is not only fit and capable of discharging his duties, but he is also in a sound state of mind capable of leading Nigerians even beyong 2019.

Hence, the invocation of section 144 in this situation is immaterial.

Therefore, we are warning the political desperados of this nation to backtrack in their selfish enterprise before we unleash the horrendous terror of our youthful exuberances on them.

We also call on the security agencies to take proactive measures to avert the catastrophic effects unchecked political utterances could pose in the country and in the build-up to the 2019 General Elections.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance.

