Osanebi to disburse N10M to indigent students, May 23

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osenebi, will on the 23rd of May, 2017 in Asaba, disburse second tranche of his foundation scholarship fund to indigent and intelligent students.

A statement released by the Friday Osanebi Foundation, revealed that both undergraduate and post primary education students will access the scholarship funds, the same venue in Cabana Hotels NTA road, Asaba.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, Agbanashi Obinne said: “it’s with great pleasure, that I convey to you, our chairman’s approval of the award of second tranche scholarship to both undergraduate and post primary education students, on Tuesday 23rd of May, 2017.’’

He added that over a hundred students from different background in Delta State and beyond, were able to access the N10, 000,00.00 ( Ten million naira), 1st tranche payment last year in Asaba, and the beneficiaries were charged to pursue their academic program with sense of mission, noting that renewal of the scholarship was predicated on certain CGPA (upper credit).

The Friday Osanebi Foundation, has over the years assisted students/youths and women majorly, to enhance human capital development and economic empowerment through his multifaceted empowerment schemes.

In line with the Deputy Speaker’s burning passion to touch lives positively, especially the poor, this scheme has specially distinguished him, due to it’s consistency and standard. He remains the empowerment master !