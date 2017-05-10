Sad: Ebonyi, C/river Boundary Crisis Resumes, Three Killed, Scores Injured

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, (THEWILL) – At least three persons from Ndiagu Okpotiumo in Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi state have been reportedly killed, in what appears to be renewed hostilities of boundary dispute between Okpotiumo community in Ebonyi and Obubra of Cross River state.

Also over twenty other persons sustained both bullet and matched wounds in the attacks by hoodlums whose identity is yet to be unravelled.

The attackers were said to have invaded the community at about 2pm on Monday and started burning houses and shooting anyone in sight.

While some of the victims said they were attacked in their farms, others said they were attacked at their homes by the hoodlums but acknowledged that they have been having land disputes with the cross river people and have lost over seventy persons from incessant attacks.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Jude Madu, confirmed the development and noted that the command has moved in more men to reinforce existing manpower but said he was yet to ascertain the number of casualties as a result of the attacks.

THEWILL recalls that Azuoffia Edda community in Abakaliki LGA was attacked by neighbouring communities in Obubra a month ago over boundary disputes.