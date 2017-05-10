Enugu To Pay Former Governors, Deputies Pensions For Life

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, (THEWILL) – The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a law where all former Governors and deputy Governors in the State would receive pensions for life.

This followed the amendment of the 'gubernatorial pension's bill 2015 and other matters connected therewith' to provide for lifetime pensions for former governors and deputy governors, including those from the 'Old Anambra' and 'Old Enugu' eras.

Leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, noted that the amendment became necessary to accommodate all former governors and deputy governors in the state, from the days of the Old Anambra State.

The law, passed into law at a plenary session on Tuesday , would not be applicable to any governor or deputy governor who was impeached.

Those that would benefit from the development include Chief Jim Nwobodo, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Dr. Chimaraoke Nnamani, and Sullivan Chime, as well as their respective deputies.

The House endorsed the lifetime pension to appreciate the role played by the former governors and deputy governors in the development of the state.

The Speaker, Edward Ubosi, commended the lawmakers after the bill was passed into law, adding that, with the development, former governors and their deputies in the state would feel like their counterparts in other states where similar laws are applicable.

“The reason for passing this amended bill is to allow citizens of Enugu State, who have served this state as governors in Old Anambra and Old Enugu, to receive a pension,” he said.

“This will make them be like and feel like others and also reap from the benefit of their immense contributions to the development of the present Enugu State.”