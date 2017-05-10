Judge Clears Oronsaye Of Corruption Charges

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, (THEWILL) – An FCT high court, Maitama, has discharged Steve Oronsaye, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, of the N190 million corruption charges levelled against him.

Oronsaye was also the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was arraigned on a seven-count charge, bordering on breach of trust and diversion of N190 million meant for the committee he chaired.

In her ruling on Tuesday , Justice Olasumbo Goodluck said the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Oronsaye.

“There was contradictory evidence by the prosecution witnesses on whether the defendant was still the head of service as at the time he chaired the committee,” she said.

“The court seems to discredit the evidence, suffice it to say that there is no evidence linking the accused with the statutory element and ingredients of the offence with which he is charged.

“The court of trial must as a matter of law discharge him because it has no business scouting for evidence that is nowhere to be found.

“I have looked through the case and I am unable to see any justifications for this case.

“The defendant is hereby discharged.”

THEWILL recalls that the prosecution, on November 15 , closed its case on after calling six witnesses to testify while the defence, on December 9 , filed no-case submission, on the ground that the prosecution had no case against the defendant.