Dss Presents Video Evidence To Nail Farouk Lawan

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, (THEWILL) – The Department of State Security (DSS), on Tuesday , presented a video evidence at the FCT High Court, Lugbe, showing where Femi Otedola was seen giving out a parcel to Hon. Farouq Lawan.

Justice Angela Otaruku granted the request of the prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), to play the video, which lasted for almost three minutes, as evidence of Lawan collecting the said bribe from Otedola.

NAN reports that the request was made as Awomolo led the DSS Prosecutor, David Ojataha, Principal Officer in-charge of Technical Operations, DSS in evidence.

“The video I just played are those of Mr Femi Otedola and Hon. Farouq Lawan where there was an exchange of parcel at Otedola's house in Aso drive, Abuja,” said Awomolo.

The DSS prosecutor, however, told the court that he was saddled with the responsibility of recording the video by the DSS because of his background as an Electronic and Telecommunication Engineer.

He told the court that he did his work diligently during the course of investigation as an expert saying that though he did not participate in the arrest and detention of the defendant as that was not part of his duty, he only recorded the said video.

Ojataha added that he did not also take any statement from the defendant during the course of investigation but said that he was only instructed to cover the meeting between both parties based on complaints from Otedola.

However, Mike Ozekhome, the defendant's counsel, while cross examining the DSS prosecutor, said that the device used in playing the CD had no imprint of time and event in the video insisting that there was nothing to show that the defendant was there to receive bribe.

He added that there was also nothing in the video to suggest that bribery was discussed because such words like “bribe” was not heard in the video.

THEWILL recalls that Lawan was the former Committee Chairman of Petroleum Matters in the House of Representatives at the 7th National Assembly and he chaired the committee investigating the subsidy fraud in 2012.

The committee, however, found some oil companies culpable of defrauding the Federal Government via spurious subsidy claim and Zenon Petroleum and Gas Company, belonging to Otedola was found culpable.

The trial judge, Otaruku, while discharging the DSS prosecutor from the witness box, ordered the prosecution counsel to bring his other witnesses to court on May 10 , being the adjourned date of the trial.