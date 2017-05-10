If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

PDP News | 10 May 2017 09:32 CET

Cross River Senator, Enoh, Leaves Pdp For Apc

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, (THEWILL) – Senator representing Cross River central, John Enoh, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Tuesday , Enoh who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance disclosed that he had registered as a member of the APC in his ward.

At this point, the chamber became rowdy as APC senators got up to welcome Enoh to the party while the PDP senators appeared displeased by the news.

Commenting on the development, senate president, Bukola Saraki, wished him well on his sojourn in the APC.

“I wish him fruitful service to his people on the platform he has chosen,” Saraki said.


