MADUMERE RECOUNTS ORDEAL ON IM O FREEDOM DAY

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has emphasised the importance of Imo Freedom Day Celebration describing self as one of the beneficiaries of Imo people's struggle and insistence on enthroning Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission Government in 2011 general elections.

Prince Madumere who made this confession on May 6, 2017 during the celebration of Imo Freedom Day at Freedom Square, Owerri, Imo State in an interview with journalists recounted his ordeal, having suffered injustice, humiliation and incarceration, but was quick to say that his worries grew worse when the plot to poison him in the custody was uncovered by a good samaritan.

He feared what would have become his fate as the establishment was ready to go fiendish were it not for the intervention of people of Imo State backed by the Media and Civil Society groups to ensure that people's will prevailed.

He expressed happiness for the effort so far made by the Rescue Mission Government in its people oriented policies and programmes, which he said are being implemented in appreciation of the people.

He therefore commended Governor Okorocha for creating Freedom day celebration with a view to creating an atmosphere of egalitarianism where every Imolite has equal opportunity to be heard and to ventilate his grouse against anyone however highly placed. He averred that the day is a celebration of the liberation of the people from injustice, bondage equality before the the law and the hallmark of democratic governance.

Imolites who spoke on the event commended the present government in the State for instituting the Freedom Day celebration, which has given aggrieved imolites the opportunity to express their grievances on any government official or individual irrespective of his position.

The commissioner of police, Imo State command, Chris Ezike used the opportunity to call on the people to beam their search-light on police officials as a way of checking their excesses in the course of their duties.

Meanwhile, a total of 98 petitions were received at the Imo freedom day celebration as Eze Madumere was directed to decide the arising problems in Imo Relief Market election and Ezeship tussles in the State.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media