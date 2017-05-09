NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman, Prince Hameed Oyegbade turbaned as Osupa Adini in Osogbo

The Osun State Correspondent of Daily Trust newspapers and Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osun State, Prince Hameed Oyegbade has been turbaned as the Osupa Adini of Giwa Olohuntele Central Mosque in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

The event which took place at the former Fakunle Comprehensive College premises, Gbogon/Ibadan road in Osogbo attracted prominent personalities from different parts of the state, particularly the journalists from various media organizations.

The Chief Imam of Giwa Olohuntele Central Mosque, Sheik Moshood Giwa described Prince Oyegbade as a true servant of Allah, saying the decision to install him as the Osupa Adini of the mosque was carefully taken.

Imam Moshood said the new Osupa Adini has been serving Allah through the mosque and charged him not to relent in his service to God and humanity.

He urged other youths in the state to emulate Prince Hameed Oyegbade by dedicating their lives to Allah, promote Islam and its teachings through contributions to the mosque, fair deeds and assistance to humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Hameed Oyegbade expressed his appreciation to the Imam and the entire members of the mosque for counting him worthy of the title. He thanked the guests that thronged the venue for the event as he assured that he would continue to serve Allah.