Enahoro: Obaseki Grieves Statesman's Death

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has expressed shock and sorrow on the passing of Kenneth Enahoro, who he described as a good friend and supporter.

Besides, the governor also condoled with the family of the statesman on his unexpected death.

A statement from the Office of his Chief Press Secretary (interim) recalled that Kenneth Enahoro, who was the eldest son of the revered Late Chief Anthony Enahoro passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 63.

Also recalling his relationship with the late Enahoro, Governor Obaseki said even before he campaigned to run for governorship, the statesman had been a friend and advicer, whose wise counsel guided him in many of the decisions he took.

The governor said: "Nigeria, Edo state, Esan land and the Enahoro family have lost a brilliant son with a very analytical and patriotic mind".

Meanwhile, he also urged the Enahoro family to bear the loss, which he shared with them, bravely and with fortitude.