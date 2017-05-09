An Urgent Alert!

For a whole week, I had no access to my MTN line. No calls...in or out. No text messages...in or out!

I thought MTN had issues with their network... or that they had blocked my line which I use on the same dual-sim phone with my Etisalat line.

But ETISALAT Nigeria had intruded into my phone settings and automatically set my messages, voice calls, internet access and video calls to their network!

They used to limit this to only video calls and internet access in times past when they even asked for customer concurrence....just after you reboot...notwithstanding if you changed sim cards or not.

They have now extended it to all telephony services.

I was even unable to use USSD codes to load credit or check credit balance on the 2nd sim, MTN. Of course, my incoming and outgoing MTN voice calls and text messages were blocked! As USSD codes were seamlessly accepted for the Etisalat sim without a prior list of sim options, I became suspicious and checked my settings. Do same if you have a faultless ETISALAT sim plus a "faulty" other sim on your phone.

Some colleagues had scheduled some surgeries in which I was to be a part. Those guys were unable to reach me. This fraud by Etisalat had cast doubt on my reliability and had put patients' lives in jeopardy. I have also lost money that should have accrued to me from such surgeries...and even more monies that should otherwise accrue in future if the dishonesty by ETISALAT had not soiled my relationship with those doctors!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst