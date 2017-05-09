Oracle Expands Presence In Africa With New Abuja Office

Reinforcing its commitment to Africa, Oracle today announced the opening of a new office in Abuja that will focus exclusively on driving cloud adoption across Nigeria’s Public Sector.

Key dignitaries including Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, Honorable Minister of Communications, Federal Republic of Nigeria; William Stuart Symington, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria; Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Executive Governor of Kogi State; Cherian Varghese, Vice President – Technology, Africa, Oracle and Adebayo Sanni, Country Managing Director – Nigeria, Oracle attended a launch event at the new office to mark the milestone.

“Opening the Abuja office underscores our commitment to Nigeria by enhancing our local capabilities and service offerings,” said Cherian Varghese. “Nigeria’s Public Sector is focused on delivering transparent, efficient and proactive services to its citizens. Our aim will be supporting the government implement its vision with a modern, secure, and cost-effective suite of cloud solutions built specifically for the public sector.”

The dedicated office located in Maitama, will create new employment opportunities for talented professionals. The office is equipped with modern communication tools to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

“ICT innovation is vital for improving the citizen experience, driving new investment opportunities, enhancing government revenue and identifying new growth avenues”, said Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu. “By 2020, Nigeria will be one of the 20 largest economies of the world and we will be able to realize our full economic and social potential only if we become early adopters of modern technology. Oracle is at the forefront of delivering technologically advanced cloud solutions and we congratulate the company’s Africa leadership for expanding their footprint in Nigeria.”

Oracle has been present in Africa for more than two decades and the company has been instrumental in driving digital transformation for key government departments including NSITF, Lagos State and Edo State.

Expanding presence across Africa to support a fast growing customer and partner base is a key priority for Oracle. With today’s launch in Abuja, Oracle now operates 13 dedicated offices across Africa. These include two each in Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa and single offices in Algeria, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Morocco and Mauritius.