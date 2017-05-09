Osun New Council Boss Reaffirms Doorsteps Dividends Of Democracy Under Aregbesola's Govt

The Executive Secretary, Irepodun South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Oloyede Adekunle-Kamoli has reassured the people of Osun of continued provision and extension of dividends of democracy to the grassroots under Governor Rauf Aregbesola led administration in the state.

He gave the commendation while addressing other members of the committee and staff of the LDCA who resumed duty officially at the secretariat in Erin-Osun on Monday.

Kamoli who hailed Aregbesola for being dedicated to the general well-being of the masses since assumption of office, expressed readiness to complement the state's efforts at grassroots.

The council boss said his office would ensure the sustainability of legacies projects being accomplished by Aregbesola's administration, noting that no effort would be spared to ensure all round growth and development.

Kamoli who vowed to work towards ensuring improved Internally Generated Revenue of the council and the state at large, pledged to always make judicious use of the council's resources, saying "we would not disappoint our people.

"It is crystal clear that the present administration under Governor Rauf Aregbesola has set standard to be maintained and built upon by all in every aspect of the economy.

"We have all seen the favourable winds of the present administration blowing and glowing across the nooks and crannies of the state

"This government has without any prejudicial motive laid solid foundation for socio-economic prosperity and infrastructural development.

"To complement this gesture, our administration is poised to maintain and sustain the good works of the present government in the state and ensure that every home benefits in one way or the from the dividends of democracy.

"We will not relent until this is achieved and accomplished as part of the constitutional responsibilities and confidence reposed in us by the people", he added.

The council boss however urged other members of the Caretaker Committee in the council to work in unity and togetherness while pursuing common goal so as to be able to paddle the canoe of the LDCA to the greater heights.

Describing the sojourning people of the council as peace lovers, Kamoli urged them to continue to maintain the tempo of peaceful coexistence as the council is drifting towards prosperous destination.

He, therefore charged the residents of the council on the need to live up to their civic responsibilities by always paying their taxes and other levies, saying "it is time for all to reciprocate the government efforts in bringing dividends of democracy".

One of the members of the Caretaker Committee, Usman Wahab who corroborated his boss' gestures, commended Aregbesola for the confidence reposed in them to serve their people.

He assured the people of the council of drastic change and all round development, saying "we will do everything possible to effect change, transparency and accountability".