Lalong Accuses Predecessor Of Stealing Plateau’s N2bn Intervention Fund From Fg

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, (THEWILL) – The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has accused his immediate predecessor, Senator Jonah Jang, of diverting N2bn intervention fund provided by the Federal Government for the empowerment and stimulation of economic growth in the state.

The Governor, who stated this on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Jos, the state capital, vowed to recover the stolen funds in the interest of economic development of the state.

According to him, “Unfortunately in our state, there was Federal Government Intervention fund to stimulate economic growth but the money was misused by the past government.

“N2 billion was sent to Plateau State by the Federal Government for empowerment and it was diverted by the previous administration, investigation has been conducted and we are working on prosecution.”

Lalong further disclosed that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was delighted with the kind of locally-made products invented by Plateau people when he flagged off the clinic for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, in the state last week.

“It is sad that Plateau is still going to square one, we are still struggling to assist these young entrepreneurs, we hope to sign the MoU soon with the Bank of Industry and if N2 billion is given to me, I will change the misfortunes of indigent persons in the state,” he said.

Lalong disclosed that his administration is committed to work with the Federal Government and Private Sector Investors towards realising increase and stable power supply in the rural and urban areas to boost economic activities.

He said the state is currently focusing on maximising it economic potentials in agriculture, solid minerals and tourism, adding that sufficient power supply will enable investors add value to agricultural products from the farms, process the minerals from the mines, and also improve services at hospitality and tourism industry.