Unprovoked Killings By Herdsmen Can Cause War – Can Warns Fg

BEVERLY HILLS, May 09, (THEWILL) – President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle, has tasked the federal government to arrest the destructive activities of herdsmen in order not to allow provoked killings by herdsmen spark off war in the country.

He categorically called on the government to prosecute the herdsmen arrested in connection with the recent killings in Kaduna and Benue states, stressing that it is only when such suspects were prosecuted that tension that had risen in the two states would reduce.

The CAN President spoke in Ado Ekiti, while delivering a sermon entitled, “Moving Forward, Exhibiting the Features of a Prevailing Church”, during a special service held at the Miracle Cathedral of the First Baptist Church.

Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, stated that the church had a duty to pray for Nigeria to overcome all its social, economic and political problems.

His words, “There is a need to pray more for Nigeria because it is only prayers that can save us. Let us continue to pray for the leadership of this country. But I want to urge the government to check the menace of the herdsmen in some parts of the country.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to prosecute the herdsmen arrested in connection with the recent killings in Benue and Southern Kaduna because this will ease tension in the two states.

“We also want the Federal Government to investigate, through intelligence gathering, those unpatriotic Nigerians supplying the herdsmen with weapons being used to perpetrate evil.

“If the government fails to stop the provocation by the Fulani (herdsmen), they should be prepared for war. No ethnic group has a monopoly of violence and no ethnic group should be a monster to others.”