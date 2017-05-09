Shekarau seeks divine intervention over  Sheikh Ja’afar’s murder

A former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has said that he would not relent in prayers until God, the Almighty, exposes the actual killers of late Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam.

Shekarau stated this today after 120 chief imams of Juma’at mosques and Qur’anic scholars from across the 44 local government conducted a special prayer session at his House located at mundubawa quarters Tarauni Local Government in Kano metropolis.

He said I have given the Nigerian Police Force two weeks within which to clear my name of any complicity related to the murder of Sheikh Ja’afar and if they fail, we will meet in the court.

I asked the police to clear my name over this case which I am innocent on it,But because I want to put the records straight and my followers would have peace of mind.

God knows best who actually killed Sheikh Ja’afar and He knows best why He did not expose them. I am confident one day, He will expose them. So, I am calling on my friends, well-wishers and supporters to also join me in prayers.

Earlier, Leader of the organizers of the special prayer session, Malam Muhammad Sagir Tudunwada, said scholars organized the prayer for their love and concern for the former governor.

The Nigerian police had last month announced the discovery of a file at Senator Danjuma Goje’s residence which contained some write-ups linking Shekarau to the murder of late Ja’afar a statement which shekarau denied any knowledge about it.