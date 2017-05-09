Deadly violence erupts again in Kaduna

Bello Dantsoho, Ciroman Shamakin Zazzau and Acting District Head of Ungwan Muazu, said in an interview at the scene of the unrest at Kabala Road junction:

He said, “Information reaching me from the community leaders of the area said some people wanted to take the laws into their hands when a body was discovered on Saturday night in Kabala West.

“They started destroying a mosque in the area in an attempt to generate reprisal action.

“Another body was also found yesterday (Sunday), which caused this pandemonium and trying to give it a religious crisis, which is not the cause.

“No life was lost in today's (Monday's) unrest, as far as we know, except for injuries when some youths tried to take advantage of what happened.

“But everything is under control now. The police and the army are doing their best to restore law and order and we are satisfied with their efforts.”

Dantsoho called on youths and the communities to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands. He also stressed the need for security and peaceful coexistence between the communities.

Mohammed Aminu Lawal, the Village Head of Kabala West, said the body discovered on Saturday night was found inside a Christian burial ground.

His words: “What happened was that a body of a 20-year-old youth was discovered inside a Christian cemetery in Kabala West.

“Instead of the people to allow the law enforcement agents to investigate, they went about destroying mosques, which aggravated the issue.