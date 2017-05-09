No Cause For Alarm Over Insurgents Swapped With Chibok Girls – Femi Adesina

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, (THEWILL) – Femi Adesina, Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared that there is no cause for alarm over the Boko Haram insurgents swapped with 82 Chibok girls.

Adesina, speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, when he was asked to respond to security concerns raised over the release of the Boko Haram suspects replied that though there were pocket of attacks in the North-East, the region is secure under the control of the security agencies.

“When there is ability and capacity to ensure security there is no need to worry, the north-east is under the effective control of the security agencies,” he said.

“I know there are pockets of attacks here and there but in terms of is the area secure? Yes. We know it is secure.

“This is a conjecture and there is no truth in it, the attacks are the last kicks of a dying horse, that it was what you saw.

“There are factions. I'm sure when those 21 girls were released, a faction must have been pissed and they decided to strike with some ferocity after that.”

When asked why the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, which has been championing the cause for the release of the girls has not been part of the rehabilitation process of the girls, Adesina said that the group was not formed for that.

“The rehabilitation is a government responsibility. But that does not mean that non-governmental organisations can't be involved. I don't think BBOG is poised for that. That is not why they are set up.

“BBOG from inception has been doing a very good job and till now they are still doing a good job let's give them kudos for what they have done but let them also stay within the ambit of what they were set up to do.”