Troops Rescue Police Officer, 3 Women In Niger

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, (THEWILL) – Troops of 133 Special Forces Battalion of 707 Brigade, Makurdi, said they had rescued a retired police officer and 3 women allegedly abducted by bandits and cattle rustlers in Niger.

In a statement issued on Monday in Makurdi, its Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said the police officer, ASP Bahago Ibrahim, and the three women were abducted in Mangodo village in Niger.

He said Bahago was shot by the bandits while the women were abducted at different locations in the state by the hoodlums.

He said the forces achieved the feat while carrying out a clearance mission of hideouts of bandits and cattle rustlers in the state.

The army spokesman said the soldiers, who acted on a tip-off, rescued the victims from the bandits who had stolen over a 100 cattle from the village.

He revealed that the troops overran an ambush by the bandits while fighting to rescue the victims and lost three soldiers in the operation while many others were wounded.

NAN reports that Ayeni confirmed that the rescued women had since been reunited with their families and assured of the army's readiness to provide security to lives and property in the communities.