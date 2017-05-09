Those Celebrating Buhari’s Sickness Are Sinning Against God – Chief Imam

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, (THEWILL) – A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Malam Muhammad Nafi'u, on Monday lambasted those celebrating the ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that such persons are sinning against God.

Nafi'u, who is the Cheif Imam of Nupe Road Central Mosque, Kaduna said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kaduna that the President, like all mortals have a right to seek for medical attention.

“If Buhari is not feeling fine it is not a sin for him to seek for medical attention, he is a human being like everyone of us.

“It is a sin to speculate and spread false rumours, and people should stop it, as every human can fall sick.

“Rather than wasting time on sinful propagation of falsehood, we should be praying for Buhari to have sound health,” he said.

The Imam noted that President Buhari had demonstrated love and commitment to the people of Nigeria and deserves nothing less than prayers.

“Our president has to be healthy, because governance is a big task; we should be grateful to Allah for given us a president that has the country at heart,” he added.

He urged all Nigerians of goodwill to support the present administration, pray for its success and the progress of the country.

Nafi'u stated that Nigerians should also unite in prayers for the president to quickly recover and return home hale and hearty.

NAN reports that President Buhari left Nigeria on Sunday night for further medical attention in London.