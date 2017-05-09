When Your Career Plans Seems Not To Work

What happens when the life you end up living doesn’t look like the one you planned?

You do not have to be a Christian to have a positive out look to your life, to look forward to a great fulfilling career. It is everyone’s dream to progress and be somewhere better in the future.

No matter how much of a pray warrior you are, career setbacks and frustrations come. At times major changes have to be made. Changes that will make you wonder if all this is God’s plan. The big question is, ‘How do we live in the pressure of having a sense of God’s calling and not seeing it come to fruition?’ What happens when our career plans are not planning out, but you are sure this is where God wants you to be?

After years of training and development followed by years of on the job experience, one would expect that the final direction is the ultimate divine course. As job challenges come, whether man-made, economic or natural, one tends to wonder if this was God’s direction in the first place.

You will start to question you capabilities and you dreams. You will be tempted to conclude that perhaps your personality does not fit your career. Looking back you will wonder if other alternatives were not the real courses to follow.

In these dry and terrible career times, the best is to look to God for answers.

And the waiting is painful. You pray and you wait with no answer. You wonder of God is really looking at you. Each morning you dread to go to work, to face the same ugly situation day by day.

Be inspired by the lives of Joseph, Moses, Abraham, and Nehemiah, men who for many years engaged in difficult work that seemed unrelated to their callings. On the other hand would you like to be building a great Tower of Babel outside God’s plan? It is better to stumble and fall in the right path than to flourish in the wrong direction.

God often use these rough career seasons to sharpen us and change our hearts. He wants you to grow to be the person He delights in. when the storms come, bow down to your knees.

Just be faithful where you have been planted. Do not allow the dark cloud in your career to darken your heart.

At the end of the day, you do not want to be anywhere else but where God wants you to be. This place is the key to your blessing, the key to your story!

Remember you are being sharpened.

