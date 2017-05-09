If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Feature Article | 9 May 2017 03:07 CET

Apparition

We heard he sent a letter to the Senate

On January Nineteen Two Thousand and Seventeen.

The Senate didn’t see him but saw his letter;

He then left for London for a Ten-day leave,

To treat himself.

He stayed for over Fifty days,

Showing care to us in attitude,

Not in action, through his messengers,

Whereas the country is bereft of action.

Some who visited him in London

Said he spoke to us.

We only heard his message

But did not hear his voice.

They told us that he was back,

And we waited to see him

On TV address us, to no reward.

To continue to reddish-purple us

They showed us pictures of him

Attending a Mosque,

When no one else

Confirmed seeing him live.

They continue to tell us that

He’s fit and healthy to rule us

But he took another leave

On May Eight Two Thousand and Seventeen,

For London. Another leave? Now indefinite.

The dismaying aspect is that

He speaks to a few persons

Who see him – {he doesn’t see?}

Not everyone has entrée to him

Since the painted shell began to rule us.

Now our country has gone down

The same way of his failed health.

The apparition has become vanishing dew

And a great mystery of our time.

© Odimegwu Onwumere; May 8 2017.

Email: [email protected]


Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Odimegwu Onwumere.
Articles by Odimegwu Onwumere
21-4-2017  When Health Insurance Becomes Unattractive In Nigeria14-4-2017  Killed For Freedom11-11-2016  Neglecting kids With Cerebral Palsy5-11-2016  Farouk Vs. Otedola: Bribery Scandal Where Parties Involved Are Treated Like Kings3-11-2016  Wike’s Laudable Policy Against PolioMore...

Reaction is an impulse of action
By: Francis Tawiah -->

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists