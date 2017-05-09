Adeleke: Osun Govt Describes Rejection Of Inquest By Family As Unfortunate

The Osun State government has described as rather unfortunate the rejection of the Coroners Inquest instituted by the Government into the death of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, noting it is the most acceptable in any civilized society.

While reacting to the statement credited to the immediate younger brother of the late first civilian governor, Dr Deji Adeleke who spoke on behalf of the family at a press conference where they rejected the Inquest, The state government stated that the inquest was set up for the good of the society.

In a release signed by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, the state government said the decision was not to please or satisfy anyone but for the good of society.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Government of the State of Osun has been drawn to a press conference purportedly held by the family of first civilian governor of our state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke where it rejected the Coroners Inquest instituted by the government into the unfortunate and sudden death of our beloved former Governor. This is rather unfortunate.

“As a government, the step that has been taken is the most responsible and the most acceptable standard in any civilized society.

“The decision to institute an inquest into this sudden death was not to please or satisfy anyone at all. It was set up for the good of the society. We are all bereaved and mourning with the unfortunate death of one of our illustrious sons and most importantly a former Governor of our dear state.

“It would not be in the best interest and Honour of the departed soul for the government to engage the family on a matter of this nature.

“It is therefore trite to state that the Adeleke Family has right to all the choices open to them just as we are sure this is a matter that is already in the court of public opinion.