Adeleke's Death: Family Rejects Osun Government Coroner's Inquest

The family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has rejected the setting up of Coroner inquest ordered by Osun State government into death of the deceased.

The family noted that the result of the coroner inquest was already predetermined by the Government.

Addressing newsmen in Ede town on Sunday, the deceased immediate younger brother, Dr Deji Adeleke said the state government decision was only to serve political interest.

Adeleke said the state Government should explain to the people why it is in an hurry to order the inquest when the report of autopsy ordered by the Adeleke's Family is yet to be delivered.

According to him, "the family has resolved not to participate nor cooperate with the panel which is clearly set up to establish it’s own self serving facts."

Adeleke warned the medical team conducting the autopsy not to release the result to anyone except the family to avoid sanctions of the law.

While condemning the continued politicization of the death of the late Senator, Adeleke urged people of the State to discountenance the inquest into their brothers death.