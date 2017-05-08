President Buhari back to London for medical follow up

President Muhammadu Buhari left for London Sunday for a medical follow up, Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

Buhari, who return to Nigerian from London on March 10 after spending about 50 days, has maintained very low visibility since his return.

His absence from the Federal Executive Council meeting for more about foru consecutive times, had generated much discourse especially in the social media as to true state of his health.

He had for quite some time been expected to go on the trip but it seemed inexplicably delayed, a situation which many attributed to the manipulations of the cabal in the presidency that is believed to have effectively sequestered the the seat of power.

It will be recalled that the President had announced upon his return to Nigeria that he would soon go back for more check up.

Adesina in the statement disclosed that Buhari has transmitted letter to the Senate and House of Representatives, “in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.”

The government will continue to “function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President,” Adesina also said.

The statement reads in full: “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

“He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President's stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.