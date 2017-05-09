Chibok Girls: Huriwa Wants Independent Investigation

"The recent claim of the release by so-called vanquished boko Haram terrorists of 82 hitherto kidnapped Chibok school girls and the constant release from detentions of detained boko haram terror suspects by the military authorities without the office of the Federal Attorney General subjecting them to criminal prosecution over the four year-long bombing campaigns that slaughtered over 30,000 innocent Nigerians are clear evidences that there are more to the whole Boko Haram scenarios than meets the eyes".

Making the above submission is the Pro-democracy and Non-Governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA(HURIWA) which has also for the umpteenth time advocated a United Nations-led independent forensic investigation of the remote and immediate circumstances that gave rise to the formation, advancement, sophistication and the sources of weapons of the Boko Haram tertorism in the North East of Nigeria.

In a media statement in reaction to the story of the freeing of the 82 more chibok hostages by the boko Haram terrorists, signed jointly by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, the Rights Group said the suspicious circumstances of the emergence of these 82 hostages after the Nigerian government claimed that Sambisa Forests have been conquered and that the entire Sambisa Forests have been combed without any trace of either the hostages or boko Haram terrorists tells a lot and therefore demands forensic investigation to determine where exactly these girls were hidden and who were actually the hostage takers.

HURIWA said it was shocking that these female students of Chibok school reportedly kidnapped by armed boko Haram over three years now were released about the same time the leader of the terrorists was reportedly injured by the airforce during a counter insurgency combat mission.

" There are critical questions that an investigative panel must ask about the entire drama of the Boko haram terrorists. Nigerians must be told by an entirely independent and non-partisan panel of forensic Crime analysts the exact circumstances that led to the explosion of the Boko Haram terror campaign; we also need to be told how these chibok girls who were hitherto marrried off and therefore couldn't be seen in the Sambisa Forests now suddenly emerged after what is called a prisoners swap. Who were the Boko haran terrorists freed in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls? There is the need to verify all these issues so as to disabuse the minds of most Nigerians who see these whole boko Haram terror scenarios as political gambits by the North to scheme the Southern minorities out of the juicy office of the Presidency of Nigeria. We need to be able to arrive at a knowledgeable findings on this boko Haram terrorists so as to appropriately respond in the future should such unfortunate event reoccur".

HURIWA recalled that the Presidency had anmounced that after lengthy negotiations, the security agencies have taken back these girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities..