Italy Govt., Obaseki, Edo Monarch strategise to combat human trafficking

Presidente of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Hon Laura Boldrini, speaking at the palace of the Oba of Benin, as Gov. Obaseki, The Oba of Benin and others listen

With the Government of Edo State clamping down on human trafficking and vowing to institute the necessary legislation and policies to tackle the malaise, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has said that more can be one in the fight against Human trafficking in the state and county in general.

The prominent monarch stated this as the State's Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Presidente of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Hon Laura Boldrini, paid him a courtesy at his palace during the weekend.

The Oba suggested that a lot more should be done in the areas of youth empowerment and creation of the relevant industries to absorb the youths after they have been trained, recalling that he had always being in the vanguard of the fight against human trafficking especially while he was the Nigerian ambassador to Italy.

He said: “I did a lot on human trafficking and I worked closely with the Director of Interior, Italy, to get an MoU signed that would allow the Nigerian Police work with the Italian Police to identify Nigerian immigrants in their country".

The Oba, meanwhile, commended the Nigerian Police who went to Italy for the cause, noting that they contributed to curtailing trafficking of Nigerians to the country.

In addition, Oba Ewuare commended the Obaseki-led administration for prioritising skill acquisition and vocational training for youths in the state.

For his part, Governor Obaseki notified the Oba of a workshop on human trafficking organised in the state, adding that the full report of the workshop would be presented to him.

He also intimated the Oba of the Italian government's readiness to collaborate with the State to address a lot of issues including human trafficking, while commending Boldrini's efforts in humanitarian services.

He said: “Her activities in food and agricultural organisation has helped in no little way to bring succour and food to migrants and refugees. We thank you for your diligent services to humankind and humanity in general. We believe and we are convinced that you will continue in the same way. Benin City is your home”, he said.

Boldrini also commended the Oba for his active role in addressing human trafficking while he was the Nigerian ambassador to Italy.

Meanwhile, she discussed that illegal migration was a global phenomenon which every country should join forces to address while, however, noting that the state government was on track with its decision to prioritise vocational training for young girls to open opportunities for them.