Apostle Suleman Unmoved By Otobo’s ‘born-again’ Status

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, (THEWILL) – Apostle Johnson Suleman, Pastor of Omega Fire ministries, has declared that Stephanie Otobo, the lady who claims to be his lover, may be seeking new blackmail victims saying he refuses to be deceived by her new 'born-again' antics.

A statement signed on Sunday by Phrank Shaibu, the church's Communications Manager, said Otobo must confess her sins before she can be accepted as a born again Christian.

“After besmirching the reputation of a man that she has never physically met, Stephanie Otobo, who filed a suit for $5 million against Apostle Johnson Suleiman in a Canadian court in abuse of court process now claims she is born again and wants to put the whole saga behind her and forget the matter and withdraw the case,” the statement read.

“Her father called her a liar, her mother called her a liar, her best friend said she was a blackmailer and when given the chance to prove them all wrong she suddenly becomes born again?

“Where are the explosive incontrovertible evidence she, Festus Keyamo and their team of jeer leaders promised Nigerians? Where are the travel documents she promised to reveal? Where are the nude pictures she claimed to have?

“Psalm 51:17 says “a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise.” Contrition requires remorse and confession. If Stephanie Otobo is indeed born again, we welcome it, but we need to see proof of that and the proof is her confession that she lied or her provision of proof that she did not.

“This girl, who has undermined the faith of many through her lies wants to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman has refused to be blackmailed and his refusal has frustrated his accuser and her sponsors who now hope that this issue will die a natural death but you cannot play with The Lord's servant and now go to Him without first confessing.”

Meanwhile, four ladies claiming to be friends of Otobo have accused her of telling lies against Suleman sating that it was not her first attempt at blackmail.

“We are all Stephanie's friends and we are aware of the lifestyle that Stephanie is living here in Canada. Just to say the truth, Stephanie has never seen Pastor Suleman before, I was aware when he sent Stephanie money twice. The first was for Stephanie to stop stripping and the second one was for her to open up a business,” Yvonne, one of the ladies said in a video which surfaced online on Sunday .

“Pastor Suleman is only a victim of Stephanie's scam, Stephanie is fond of blackmailing people for money. The Stephanie I know, if she had seen Pastor Suleman before, she would have taken a picture to show to us her friends that she is seeing Pastor Suleman but there is no evidence that I am aware of.

“Pastor Suleman is just a victim. All this fake life, scamming men and being obsessed with wealthy men is not going to get you that far. It will only tarnish your image and no one would want to be associated with you because all you do is lie and blackmail people.

“Stephanie just needs help and we are willing to help her if she gives us a chance. We would love for everyone to know the truth.”