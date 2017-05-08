Buhari Meets Freed Chibok Girls, Journalists Not Allowed In

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has received the newly released 82 Chibok girls at his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

THEWILL gathered that the Service Chiefs and many top government officials were also at the meeting.

The two white Nigerian Army buses conveying the girls arrived the President's residence gate around 7:06 pm on Sunday evening.

The buses had window blinds that made it impossible to see the faces of the girls but were accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

The girls were shielded from the journalists, including State House correspondents, who had waited all day to witness the event and were gathered at the entrance of the President's residence but were not allowed to have access to the venue.

Only a Cameraman of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the President's Personal Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo were allowed in.

It was also gathered that some foreign media houses were allowed to cover the Presidential reception for the Chibok girls.