Freed Chibok Girls Having Medical Check-up In Aso Rock

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, (THEWILL) – The 82 Chibok girls freed from Boko Haram captivity on Saturday are undergoing series of medical check-ups in Aso Rock, Abuja.

They arrived in Abuja earlier in the day from Maiduguri in military choppers but are being observed at the Department of State Services (DSS) clinic where they also met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Kyari told Channels TV that the president is extremely pleased and glad over their release adding that the President will meet with the girls later on Sunday .

“Since the first set of girls were released last year, he gave instructions to all security agencies to leave no stone unturned until all the girls are released,” he said.