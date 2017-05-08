Stop The Scare Mongering Over Buhari’s Health – Veteran Journalists Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, (THEWILL) – The association of Veteran Journalists have spoken up in defence of President Muhhamadu Buhari over the rancour about the health status of the President.

According to a statement by the league signed by Secretary General, Ben Lawrence and a Past President of the group, Ajibade Fashina-Thomas, the group insisted that the Nigerian constitution does not provide for a President to resign if he is sick adding that there is no medical evidence that Buhari has lost his faculties and as such is unable to discharge the oath he swore to uphold.

“We are compelled to intervene to check the despair being desperately spread by agents of destabilization using the so-called ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari as their ploy,” the statement read.

“This scare mongering is being fanned by those who want the old order to subsist so that they could feast on the national till unchallenged. The President did not hide his case when he took ill and sought medical assistance in Britain.

“It is no hidden fact that the 16 years of profligacy by the three civilian governments he succeeded destroyed all the structures that existed before 1999, hospitals, farms, schools, roads, sports, power and industry included.

“President Buhari has been convalescing. What is this deliberately crafted fear being spread by people who should be in the vanguard to tame unfounded rumours that lead to instability? The President has made public appearances. The Nigerian constitution does not provide for a President to resign if he is sick because only God can guarantee good health. Buhari is not a shopkeeper or trader.

“There is no medical evidence that Buhari has lost his faculties and as such is unable to discharge the oath he swore to uphold. There is no provision in our constitution for the President to obtain sick leave. Why then the present Hu Ha?

“Those who love Nigeria and wish our country to recover from the wreckage left behind by the preceding civilian governments should mobilise to stop this propaganda of fear and despair being spun by treasury looters, with their long purses are unsettling the national recovery war of Buhari.

“We appeal to all self-respecting public figures to weigh the words they utter in the interest of Nigeria. The President, as Chief Executive, could hold his cabinet meetings even in his living room.

“Many members of our league have more than half-a-century experience of reporting Nigeria and the world. Past Nigerian heads of government from Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa to President Goodluck Jonathan, had different methods of running their cabinet.

“There is no provision in the constitution specifically stating that cabinet meetings be held at a particular place on a specific time on a day of the week. We also back Buhari's herculean fight against corruption and the efforts at recovering our patrimony stolen by heartless politicians and public officers.”