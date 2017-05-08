President Buhari's Chief of Staff Abba Kyari welcomes rescued 82 Chibok schoolgirls to Abuja

The 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari received the girls at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The girls, who regained their freedom on Saturday from Boko Haram captivity, would be meeting President Buhari at about 4.00p.m today.

The 82 girls were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return since they were kidnapped in April 2014.