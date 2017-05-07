"If anything wrong happens in the way with which we do our roads, hold me responsible” .....Aregbesola

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has vowed that he should be held responsible for any wrong that might happen in the way with which roads are constructed in the State.

Aregbesola stated this during a live feedback programme tagged " Ogbeni Till Day Break" which ran late Friday night till the early hours of Saturday in Osogbo, the State capital.

He also echoed that his administration’s achievements in the last six and half years has surpassed those done since Osun as an entity was formed centuries ago.

The Governor who enumerated various infrastructural projects, state of the art schools, youth empowerment programmes among others as his long term legacies for the state, avowed his determination to complete them before leaving office in about 18 months.

He berated the financial quagmire facing the country saying the situation hampered his government’s development agenda.

“As they say, when there is money, you can do anything. But if there is no or little resources, it means we have limits to what we can do and that is why we have issues with some of our programmes and policies in implementing them to our wish.”

“Since, the entity Osun emerged some century ago; there has never been any administration that has done the number of bridges we have so far constructed in the state, the previous administration did only one on the Gbodofon road, but we have constructed more than six solid bridges which people can see.”

“No state in Nigeria can dare our school feeding programme, its continuity despite the huge financial mess we are is one of our long standing legacies and input to maintaining sound and qualitative education in our state. Since 2012, we have been feeding 250,000 pupils, It’s a record I’m waiting for anyone to beat.”

Aregbesola also stressed that the government is cost effective in its road construction such that a kilometer of road is constructed with the best standard, noting that “If anything wrong happens in the way with which we do our roads, hold me responsible.”

The Governor who expressed his sadness over the recent industrial strike that engulfed the state’s joint-owned institution, LAUTECH last year, assured students of government’s readiness to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“We are pained that LAUTECH is challenged and we are working hard to resolve the issues around the institution once and for all. My appeal to the management, staff and students of the institution is to exercise patience as we find a lasting solution.” He added.