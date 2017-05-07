NIGERIAN-AFRICAN HEBERWS

Greetings to you in the name of our dear Lord and Savior, Yeshua Ha Meshaich.

Yesterday, the LORD drew my attention to something that has been affecting His heritage. Before I discuss what it is, I want to explain few things.

WHY THE DISCOVERY AND THE RE-ESTABLISHMENT OF THE TRUE HEBREWS

About two to three years ago when God started speaking to me about the Igbo descent from Hebrews, He gave me a book to write which He titled: The Messianic Temple: The LORD is There (Ezekiel’s Vision of The Third Temple). I would have been one of the people going around in ignorance thinking that the present white people in the Palestine land are the true Jews, and that they will rebuild the Third Temple. It was not until the Lord started enlightening me on these things that I realized and understood, in the first place why He was re-gathering His people. In the book, which he dictated to me chapter by chapter until I reached the Last chapter, and heard…” that’s the end”, He gave me details of the Messianic Temple (the Third Temple), the Laws and ordinances of the Temple, the restoration of the Levitical Priesthood, the shaking of the nations on the restoration of His people, the blessings of God upon His Holy Mountain, the feasts of the LORD, the laws of His Holy Mountain, the restoration of His marriage covenant with His people, the joy, the feasts and the banquets of this restoration on His Holy Mountain and so forth. It was such a great comprehensive insight on what to expect about the Messianic Kingdom and reign. It is a complete restoration of the original Garden of Eden and former dominion. Only holiness shall dwell upon His Holy mountain. He has already redeemed the Earth back unto Himself and gradually purging it of wickedness, bloodshed, violence, corruption. He will also crush down all the Kingdoms of the world to replace it with His Kingdom as we witness in Daniel, King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream of the great statutes which Daniel interpreted for him. The summary of the interpretation is that:

And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever (Daniel 2:44 (KJV)

Then wondering about the complete shaking of nations and the fulfilment of Ezekiel 37, concerning the dry bones, He answered me that all that have been fulfilled. He has dug the true Hebrews out of the holes and graves where we were scattered and hidden. He also sent some prophets, and fishermen and hunters to hunt and bring them out of their hiding places and through prophetic prayers, have been prophesying life into them according to Ezekiel 37.

God gathered the Hebrews across the globe to begin to fulfil their prophetic destinies with Him according to above prophecies, and Isaiah 9:6. The government is upon the shoulder of the Lord Jesus, and He shall rule over the nations of the world with His saints. The Kingdoms of the earth are His, and after the loss in the Garden, He redeemed the earth and humanity through Hisprecious Blood which He shed on the Cross. He is King of Kings and Lord of lords and is taking back the kingdom and giving back to His people to reign over them as at the time of King David and the Kingdom of Israel. I have written many books because this including the ordinances of the Messianic Kingdom and reign.

THE IMPRESSION ABOUT OBUGAD (HOUSE OF GAD)

Yesterday, it was strongly impressed in my spirit to pray concerning the place they call “OBUGAD” in Enugu State. I had to search to see where it is located after the pressure for prayers could not be lifted for the entire day and night. I had to write things I was feeling in my spirit down.

From the impression I had, I was seeing an unholy connection of the people of God (the Igbo - and even African Hebrews), there. Lots of traditions and rituals being performed there, which is polluting the LORD’S heritage and the land. As I recorded in a paper, I see certain traditions that are rooted in ancestral belief of the people concerning their knowledge of Gad, the fifth son of Jacob. I do not doubt their descent from the tribe of Gad, butI felt the presence of an unholy altar, and strongstrings that pull, not just the Nigerian Hebrews, but the African Hebrews to that direction as though that Place is a central Hebrew traditional worship center. It is a counterfeit of the Garden of Eden, the Holy Mountain of God where the true worship of God in Spirit and in truth exists.

“ObuGad”, I have not been there before, I only heard about it, is a source of unclean stream contrary to the pure river that flows from the true Garden of God. The stream from ObuGad is impure, and contaminates the people who go there for certain rituals. It is polluting the entire land. Yet, it links the Igbos to their Hebrew root, but it appears people have made it a worship center or something like that. When I searched for it on the internet, I discovered that there is truly a temple there with unholy altar.

As I mentioned earlier, God of Israel, is gathering His people for Himself.

Therefore thus saith the LORD; I am returned to Jerusalem with mercies: my house shall be built in it, saith the LORD of hosts, and a line shall be stretched forth upon Jerusalem (Zechariah 1:16 (KJV)

Sing and rejoice, O daughter of Zion: for, lo, I come, and I will dwell in the midst of thee, saith the LORD. And many nations shall be joined to the LORD in that day, and shall be my people: and I will dwell in the midst of thee, and thou shalt know that the LORD of hosts hath sent me unto thee. And the LORD shall inherit Judah his portion in the holy land, and shall choose Jerusalem again (Zechariah 2:10-12 (KJV)

Thussaith the LORD; I am returned unto Zion, and will dwell in the midst of Jerusalem: and Jerusalem shall be called a city of truth; and the mountain of the LORD of hosts the holy mountain. Thussaith the LORD of hosts; There shall yet old men and old women dwell in the streets of Jerusalem, and every man with his staff in his hand for very age. And the streets of the city shall be full of boys and girls playing in the streets thereof. Thussaith the LORD of hosts; If it be marvellous in the eyes of the remnant of this people in these days, should it also be marvellous in mine eyes? saith the LORD of hosts. Thussaith the LORD of hosts; Behold, I will save my people from the east country, and from the west country; And I will bring them, and they shall dwell in the midst of Jerusalem: and they shall be my people, and I will be their God, in truth and in righteousness (Zechariah 8:3-8 (KJV)

God is choosing His heritage again as of Old, to restore His marriage covenant, which He entered with our fathers on mount Sinai, and to dwell with us forever on Earth, oo His Holy Mountain just as He did with our fathers in the wilderness through the Tabernacle of Moses, Tabernacle of David and Temple of Solomon, even as He did in the Garden of Eden. He will renovate and rebuild old wastes as we read in Isaiah: And they shall build the old wastes, they shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the waste cities, the desolations of many generations (Isaiah 61:4 (KJV)

Only one third of true Hebrews will make it to His Millennium Kingdom, the one third that will accept the LORD Jesus into their lives.

And it shall come to pass, that in all the land, saith the LORD, two parts therein shall be cut off and die; but the third shall be left therein. And I will bring the third part through the fire, and will refine them as silver is refined, and will try them as gold is tried: they shall call on my name, and I will hear them: I will say, It is my people: and they shall say, The LORD is my God (Zechariah 13:8-9 (KJV)

The Millennium Kingdom is the Messianic Kingdom, the Kingdom of His Son. That’s why Jesus died, to bring us back to God as our Father, to reconcile us back to Him, and to also reconcile the land back to Him so we possess and dwell with Him forever. The wicked people He will flush out of his New Garden, the Earth and throw them into Hell for rejecting Him. The true Hebrews will become very famous and other nations will want to identify with them and even wanting to become them. Kings will serve them and become their nursing mothers and be glad to become their servants. I can go on and on, on the benefits of the LORD dwelling with us on Earth on his Holy mountain…

My people, disconnect from ancestral worship of ObuGad, as I perceived because whatever myth that is there is issuing out unclean waters, not waters of life. The river flowing from there is polluting Gods heritage again, the same problem that caused Him to divorce and scatter our fathers all over the world, into slavery. I decided to search the Obu Gad on the internet to confirm the revelations I was having about it, and why it is a pivot of many strings drawing Hebrews from all over Africa and even across the globe unto itself. I prayed through the night and continued to feel the strong threads. While glancing through some pages about the Obu Gad over the internet, I got some information confirming what I was perceiving. They call it the most holy place where African slaves in diaspora come for cleansing. In fact, there is so much going there, which is not in line with the word of God. This is just a clip of many things I saw over the internet:

This year celebration was a combination of three important festivities. The first was the great traditional cleansing of more than ten African Americans that came all the way from the United State of America. The second is the commemoration of landing of Eri and the last but not the least the conferment of great titles to Dr. NwachukwuAnakwenze and others. The visiting African Americans who inherited slavery through their forefathers got their spiritual cleansing, and as such are freed from all spiritual stigma of slavery.The abolition of slavery in America may have removed the physical part of the effect of stigma of slavery but the all important part of the stigma of slavery which is spiritual aspect of the sigma remains. In his quest to remove the spiritual shackle created by the enslavement of Africans all over the world, His Majesty EzeChukwuemekaEri in his capacity as the spiritual leader of Igbos performed the cleansing of the sons of former slaves that were present. This is to free these individuals of all inherited spiritual bondage as a result of slavery. This will in turn open up flood gate of their spiritual and economic advancement…It is now an annual event for Africans in diaspora who are descendants of slaves from all over the world particularly African Americans in the USA to come on pilgrimage to this festival every year on the month of November, so as to get this important spiritual cleansing from all stigma the evil of slavery has imposed on them ( https://iduueri.wordpress.com/2014/02/05/2012-ovala-eze-eri-traditional-cleansing-from-the-stigma-of-slavery/ )

I picked this clip to confirm the strong prayer impression I had yesterday and through the night, and still going. Contrary to theritualistic ancestral cleansing from slavery that takes place in Obu Gad, for instance, the word of God says that there is no other name given among men by which we must be saved but the name of Jesus (Yeshua Ha Meshaich) Acts 4: 12.

God promised to cleanse and redeem His people(the Hebrews that He dispersed abroad, and the Gentiles) through His Son. Sin brought the shackles of slavery, and it is only through the redemption through Christ that those shackles will forever be broken. Jesus is the fulfilment of God’s plan for the salvation and cleansing of man from their sins and for the breaking of the shackles of slavery. He is the Redeemer, the Fountain that cleanses His people from their sins. That is why He died as a sacrifice for our sins, to deliver us from its shackles and from second death in the lake of fire, forever. And the Redeemer shall come to Zion, and unto them that turn from transgression in Jacob, saith the LORD (Isaiah 59:20 (KJV).

I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins. Put me in remembrance: let us plead together: declare thou, that thou mayest be justified (Isaiah 43:25-26 (KJV).

Pleading His Blood brings us cleansing and justification.

In that day there shall be a fountain opened to the house of David and to the inhabitants of Jerusalem for sin and for uncleanness. And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the LORD of hosts, that I will cut off the names of the idols out of the land, and they shall no more be remembered: and also I will cause the prophets and the unclean spirit to pass out of the land (Zechariah 13:1-2 (KJV)

Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you. A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them. And ye shall dwell in the land that I gave to your fathers; and ye shall be my people, and I will be your God. I will also save you from all your uncleannesses: and I will call for the corn, and will increase it, and lay no famine upon you (Ezekiel 36:25-29 (KJV)

Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: (Isaiah 1:16-19 (KJV)

God promised to purge His people (the Hebrews, whom He scattered across the Globe), but He will do it with judgment and with the spirit of burning because of the rebels among His people. He will burn those rebels away and spare those who allowed the fountain of life to cleanse them. He will then refine them as silver is refined and bring them to his Holy Mountain, into His Millennium Kingdom to be re-united with them, rejoice with them and for them to serve Him in spirit and in truth.

And I will turn my hand upon thee, and purely purge away thy dross, and take away all thy tin: And I will restore thy judges as at the first, and thy counsellors as at the beginning: afterward thou shalt becalled, The city of righteousness, the faithful city. Zion shall be redeemed with judgment, and her converts with righteousness. And the destruction of the transgressors and of the sinners shall be together, and they that forsake the LORD shall be consumed. For they shall be ashamed of the oaks which ye have desired, and ye shall be confounded for the gardens that ye have chosen.For ye shall be as an oak whose leaf fadeth, and as a garden that hath no water. And the strong shall be as tow, and the maker of it as a spark, and they shall both burn together, and none shall quench them (Isaiah 1:25-31 (KJV)

It is good that Obu Gad in Aguleri, Enugu helped you trace your ancestral roots; that is good. But it is not your center of worship; it is not your center of cleansing from the curse of slavery. Only the Blood of Jesus cleanses and redeems from the curse:

Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith (Galatians 3:13-14 (KJV).

He took all our curses to the Cross and died in our place, as cursed. He was our Scape goat from Gods wrath, and as the scapegoat, God laid all our sins, sicknesses, curses etcupon Him.

Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all (Isaiah 53:4-6 (KJV)

Please read the entire Isaiah 53. He satisfied the entire justice system of God against sin on behalf of humanity and became the ultimate Burnt and Peace offering required for the redemption of man. He did it for us all. There is no need looking for help elsewhere for after paying the ransom for us, He became our Kinsman- Redeemer so that through His Pure Blood, we can come back to God as though we did nothing wrong. The Price was paid in full on the cross. We are now free to obtain the blessings of Abraham which is our heritage. He is the only Way (John 14:6).

As for the twelve tribes of Jacob, our Heavenly Father chosethemas His servants, not to be worshipped. Gad is not your God,neither his ancestral Temple your Holy Mountain. That cistern will hold no water for you. It is a broken fountain that holds no water, not the true fountain of life. Every ritual performed there, every act of worship performed there puts the people into more bondage and pollutes God’s heritage. Of course, He is a jealous God, and we do not want to return to the mistake of our fathers, again. Put these things away and accept the Way to freedom which he made for us – Jesus our Savior. He willingly laid down His life out of great love for our souls, and we owe God thanksgiving offerings for such gift of His love through His Son, and return to Him for our salvation. He is waiting with open arms. Many waters will not quench this great love.

This message is for all the Tribes of Israel whom the LORD has, in compassion gathered back unto Himself for the final restoration of all things. The gathering is only the beginning, for there shall be judgments and cleansing and then final settlement. Shalom!

I want to take this opportunity to speak to the Levites among the Nigerian Hebrews. I believe you know yourselves because, God must have been speaking to you one by one concerning His elections of the Levites andHis Priests, the sons of Zadok, who would be ministering to Him in His Most Holy Place. Only holy and righteous people will approach Him in His Holy Mountain. He is a consuming fire. Once more, Biafra is not God’s choice, but the Kingdom of Son, the Messianic or Millennium Kingdom.

Stand in the gap, continue to listen to divine instructions. Things are already aligning to God’s original purpose and agenda. The government of Christ is already here. Everything is already set and prepared.

This link will take you to the Messianic Temple book in Amazon. It is a four-colored illustrated book, and costs more than the ebook version of it. If you want to fully understand prophetic dimension of everything going on now, the divine agenda for this endtime and what is really going on in the government, get this book. The print version is also available. It will be available for purchase again in two days.

Shalom Israel –יִשְׂרָאֵלשָׁלוֹם

