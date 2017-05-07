Kogi Residence Of Adoke’s Brother Raided By Unknown Gunmen

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, (THEWILL) – Unidentified gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday , have invaded the Kogi home of Bashir Adoke, a younger brother of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke.

The gunmen, clad in black, arrived the house which is located at Nagazi, Okehi local government area of the state in a Hilux van.

Despite not having a search warrant, the gunmen reportedly said they were looking for hidden dollars and beat up one AbdulGaniyu, the caretaker of the house, after failing to find what they were after.

They broke doors and started shouting where is the money kept in this house? They were desperate, they upturned the furniture and ransacked every part of the building.

They later pounced on AbdulGaniyu, they took him to a part of the compound and asked him to start digging the ground for hidden money.

When the search for cash was fruitless they vandalised everything in the house.

THEWILL recalls that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in April raided the Kano residence of Adoke but found nothing incriminating.