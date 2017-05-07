Obanikoro Seeking To Join Apc

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, (THEWILL) – Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of state for Defence, is said to be making overtures to pitch his political tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Nation, Obanikoro who ran in 2011 as governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, which he joined while in the Senate more than 10 years ago, will join APC in a matter of days.

According to sources within the ruling party in Lagos State, leaders of the APC will be discussing the defection plan of Obanikoro this week.

The decision to look into his request to join the party followed what some sources described as a positive nod from the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was however gathered that Tinubu, who initially showed reluctance to Obanikoro's return to his political camp which he deserted over a decade ago to join the then ruling PDP, soft pedalled after the former Minister reached out to some prominent Lagosians to intercede on his behalf before Tinubu.

“It was after the two met that Obanikoro started getting good response from APC leaders in his quest to join the party. Many prominent Lagosians, including monarchs and business moguls, intervened on his behalf,” the source stated.

“And when he met Asiwaju, he apologized profusely for his past misdeeds and political miscalculations. You know Asiwaju has a large heart. It appears he forgave him and gave a positive nod to his quest to join the APC. Following that, Obanikoro met and discussed with several other party leaders.”

THEWILL recalls that Obanikoro has been accused of benefitting from the Dasuki-gate scam which led to his arrest, detention and arraignment of himself and his sons.