Ukah Commiserates With Onyeobi Over Wife's Death

Delta State Commissioner for information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has commiserated with Chief Patrick Onyeobi

on the death of his wife, Ezinne Nkechi Philomina Onyeobi, pledging the State Government’s full participation during the burial rites. The Commissioner stated this on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit on behalf of himself and the Ministry of Information to Chief Onyeobi, the Iyase of Asaba, who lost his wife recently.

The Commissioner noted that Ezinne Philomina Onyeobi’s death was a huge loss, saying it has created a big

vacuum that could not be filled. He prayed God to give the bereaved Onyeobi family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss just as Ukah requested the family to keep the Ministry of Information abreast of the plans for the burial of his late wife.

Responding, Chief Patrick Onyeobi thanked the Commissioner for coming to commiserate with him and his family.He

noted that the visit was a testimony to the fact that Commissioner cares, and promised to keep the Ministry informed

at the appropriate time.Mr. Ukah, who was accompanied by Mr. Fred Latimore the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communication, later signed the condolence register.