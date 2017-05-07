"Immunize your children against polio", Osun PS implores Nursing mothers

Osun state permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health,Doctor Adeyinka Oluseyi Esho on Friday implored all nursing mothers in the state to immunize their children against polio diseases.

Doctor Oluseyi said this during the National immunization plus 3 days campaign themed "Stay Polio Free" at Ayegbaju international market in Osogbo , Osun State capital.

He explained that immunization is one of the solutions in fighting polio and other diseases that are harmful to the body.

His words, "Immunization against polio disease is very important for children from age 0 to 5 years and the programme will start from May 6 and end on May 9. Please bring out your child or children for the immunization."

Delivering a speech tagged "Flag_ Off Ceremony For Polio Eradication" on behalf of the State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, Oluseyi also posited that polio can be prevented with the administration of polio vaccines.

He added that all health facilities in the state are stocked with the vaccines and other needed material for the exercise and it is free of charge

The executive secretary of the State Ministry of Health who was also present at the event, Doctor Kayode Adebayo Babatunde said the significant of the vaccine is to ensure that polio is kicked off in Osun State and Nigeria at large.

He also noted that it is dangerous to any child who fail to take the polio vaccines