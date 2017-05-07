Aregbesola swears in 66 executive secretaries

Osun State Governor Mr Rauf Aregbesola has sworn in sixty six executive secretaries for the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The State House of Assembly had on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 confirmed the appointment of the Caretaker Committees for council areas of the state after a thorough screening process.

The swearing in which took place at the Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, witnessed a large turn out of party enthusiasts, as the venue as well as its premises were filled to capacity by politicians jostled to witness the oath of office by the Executive Secretaries and their executive members

Aregbesola also congratulated and advised them to be faithful to the trust bequeated to them by the government and strive not to disappoint the people who have so much trust in them.

The inauguration of five-man cabinet each for the third tier of governance, headed by the Executive Secretaries is coming almost two years after the caretaker committees were dissolved by the governor.

Some of those at the occasion commended the government effort and described exercise as long overdue, noting its relevance to both the grassroots and the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

The list of the much awaited Caretaker Committee for governance at the 30 Local Government Areas and the additional 36 Local Council Development Areas was submitted by the Governor to the state House of Assembly for screening and approval about three weeks ago.

Those who made the list include the spokesperson for the Committee For The Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, Rasheed Raji Ropo and six former members of the Osun State House of Assembly . They include: Folarin Fafowora (Ilesa-West), Johnson Ojo (Ede-South), Yinusa Adebisi (Ife-South) Adeyemi Rasaq Adewale (Odo-Otin), Adeyeni (Ife-East).

The list equally revealed the Administrative Officer of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Omoloye and former State Women Leader of the party, Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye emerging as designate Chairmen of Ifelodun and Osogbo-West Local Governments respectively.

Also in the list is a House of Assembly aspirant for Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency in the 2015 general election, Alhaji Akeem Tokede who emerged as the chairman-designate of Boluwaduro Local Government.